Mayors of Small Municipalities will not Protest after Talks with PM Borisov

The mayors of small municipalities are satisfied after today’s meeting with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, Kalofer Mayor Rumen Stoyanov, who leads their association, told reporters after the meeting, quoted by Focus News Agency.

They had been invited by the prime minister to discuss their demands for a stand-alone budget and more independence from the large municipalities.

Each municipality will have its own budget framework pursuant to a bill that will be drafted within a week, Stoyanov said. Other demands regarding the threshold for the establishment of mayoralties will be discussed at a new meeting attended by the Association of Municipalities, he added. At present the small municipalities will not protest.