Mayors of Small Municipalities will not Protest after Talks with PM Borisov

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 12, 2018, Monday // 18:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Mayors of Small Municipalities will not Protest after Talks with PM Borisov

The mayors of small municipalities are satisfied after today’s meeting with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, Kalofer Mayor Rumen Stoyanov, who leads their association, told reporters after the meeting, quoted by Focus News Agency.

They had been invited by the prime minister to discuss their demands for a stand-alone budget and more independence from the large municipalities.

Each municipality will have its own budget framework pursuant to a bill that will be drafted within a week, Stoyanov said. Other demands regarding the threshold for the establishment of mayoralties will be discussed at a new meeting attended by the Association of Municipalities, he added. At present the small municipalities will not protest.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria