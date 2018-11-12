Bulgarian Finance Minister: Fuel Prices are not Set by us, we do not Produce Crude Oil

Fuel prices are not set by us, we do not produce crude oil, said Bulgarian Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov, referring to yesterday’s protests against high fuel prices and tax increases for older cars, Focus News Agency reports.

“Fuel prices in Bulgaria are not set by us, they follow the global trend. We expect, and this has been laid down in the government’s three-year budget forecast, that prices of crude oil will calm down at their current levels, or even slightly drop in the coming months of 2019,” Minister Goranov said.

As to the increase in the taxes for old cars, he commented, “We proposed, and it was adopted by the Bulgarian Parliament, that another component be added to the tax, which besides the property takes into account the degree of pollution of a car and its environmental category. The cars that pollute more will have to pay a little higher tax, up BGN 6 to 10, depending on the car age,” Goranov said. “Although it is not a negligible amount, it is still a small increase, considering the goals we have set for clean air,” the minister explained, adding that it was a measure of economic and environmental significance, which was necessary in view of the European Court of Justice ruling against Bulgaria over air pollution.