Over 7,800 Seasonal Workers from non-EU Countries have Worked in Bulgarian Tourism in 2018

Over 7,800 seasonal workers from third countries have worked in Bulgaria’s tourism sector in 2018, Minister of Labour and Social Policy Biser Petkov said after a meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Council for Tourism Staff, Focus News Agency reports.

The figure implies a more than two-fold surge in the number of registered seasonal workers from third countries this year. He said the increase was the result of efforts to train more tourism staff and of the higher demand for seasonal workers in the sector this year.