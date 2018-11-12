Bulgarian President Radev: Protests are Normal, Government Should Point to Solution

Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev said on 12th of November that resignations were not a decision but an escape. The head of state's comments came a day after protests in the country against fuel prices and the raising of the old car tax and third party liability insurance and demanding resignations . President Radev visited the 61st Stryama Brigade in Karlovo, where he examined the technical equipment and talked to the staff, reports BNT. 

The President commented that protests are a democratic right, which brings back the hopes and dignity of Bulgarians as members of the public. According to him, yesterday's protests were normal, and if the lack of understanding on behalf of the ruling power towards people's pains and worries continues, it is also normal the discontent to continue. The head of state added that he could not say whether the protests were politically directed, but he said no one could force people out on the streets.

Roumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: Resignation at a time of rising prices, inflation, increasing crime, is not a solution, but abdication of responsibility. The ruling power should know that the denial of governance and escape from problems puts a moral barrier to the ambition of wanting power again. That is why I expect the government and the SC to point out this situation.

As regards the statement by the GERB deputy chairman Tsvetan Tsvetanov, who told BNT that the President was not a unifier of the nation, Rumen Radev said that he can not be a unifier of grievance.

Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: I cannot become a unifier of political parties. I am the unifier of the Bulgarian people and I have to express their worries and hopes. If someone does not understand it, it's his problem. I think in my address I expressed truths Bulgarians know, but politicians refuse to accept. Obviously the truth scares them.
