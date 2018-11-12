EC Will Present Tomorrow the Progress Reports on Bulgaria and Romania on the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | November 12, 2018, Monday // 15:33| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: EC Will Present Tomorrow the Progress Reports on Bulgaria and Romania on the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism archive

The European Commission will present tomorrow the progress reports on Bulgaria and Romania on the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

It is expected that monitoring of the justice system in Bulgaria will drop off within the mandate of this Commission, which expires in October next year. For Romania, however, the expectation is that the observation will remain.

Tomorrow, the European Parliament will vote on a resolution on the state of the rule of law in Romania. Lifting the monitoring of the justice system in Bulgaria will speed up the process of Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen area.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cooperation and verification mechanism, Romania, Bulgaria, European parliament
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria