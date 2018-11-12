EC Will Present Tomorrow the Progress Reports on Bulgaria and Romania on the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism

The European Commission will present tomorrow the progress reports on Bulgaria and Romania on the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

It is expected that monitoring of the justice system in Bulgaria will drop off within the mandate of this Commission, which expires in October next year. For Romania, however, the expectation is that the observation will remain.

Tomorrow, the European Parliament will vote on a resolution on the state of the rule of law in Romania. Lifting the monitoring of the justice system in Bulgaria will speed up the process of Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen area.