Nutritionists Have Identified the Most Beneficial For Health Foods

British nutritionists made a list of food products whose consumption not only improves mood but also allows us to get rid of many diseases, including chronic, the Bulgarian National Television said.

First place in the list of useful food products is celery and walnut oil. Celery contains the substance apigenin, whose effect on the body is like that of an antidepressant. Apigenin is thought to reduce stress and anxiety, and it also has a long-lasting calming effect. Walnut oil also contains the proteins and fats required for proper functioning of the brain.

The list also includes matzo soup, dried mango, avocado, eggs, cashew nuts, rye crackers, steamed meat, curry sauce, chocolate, green salad. Experts note that, while respecting a balanced diet associated with daily consumption of certain products, the body regains its ability to self-purify and self-regulate, improves blood supply to the brain and strengthens metabolism.