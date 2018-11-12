Bulgarian Mobile Application for Travelers with Remarkable Recognition

The Bulgarian company 15toGO won the prestigious second place in the first race for StartForward, which took place in London.

The idea of ​​the application comes from two sworn travelers - Peter Lozanov and Todor Gerovski, who a few years ago tried to organize a group for the next adventure. Despite their many contacts, they have been struggling to find enough yachting friends in Greece. This makes them realize that different interests, lack of leisure time and travel budget limit the range of opportunities to find followers to share their travel.

In 15toGO, it all begins by finding and connecting people with common interests, similarities in wishes to visit a destination or in countries already visited. When users use the Travel with Me button, they offer "friends for travel", using the travelship, friendship and travels platform. The more people accept invitations, the larger the network of travelers creates the relevant user. Once members of their network have booked or marked a voyage as desired, they are notified and can join them.