Bulgarian Farmers Increase the Areas of Cultivated Wheat

The final data of the Bulgarian Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry for the autumn sowing show that this year, only wheat and barley grow in area, while in other autumn crops the interest of farmers is weakening, reports Money.bg

Towards the first of November this year terrains with grain are about 200 thousand decares more than the same period in 2017, informs sinor.bg.

Wheat-covered areas this year are over 9.55 million decares, while for the same period last fall, farmers have settled 9.38 million decares. The data for barley are 916 858 decares, at 901 226 decares last autumn. In the new season, the rapeseed fields will be 6.3 percent less. Last autumn, 1 637 351 decares were processed as of 1 November, whereas this year the Ministry's reports show 1 534 491 decares.

There is a larger decrease for the areas with triticale and rye, which are 78 427 decares and 32 214 decares respectively, compared to 89 763 decares and 36 532 decares last autumn. As of 1.11.2018 a pre-sowing preparation of 12 743 768 decares was carried out with autumn trees and a deep plowing of 5 376 024 decares, respectively 12 933 487 decares and 5 877 548 decares at the same time in 2017, according to statistics .