''Manager of the Year'' Award Winners Will be Announced Tonight

Bulgaria: ''Manager of the Year'' Award Winners Will be Announced Tonight

"Manager of the Year" is held for the 11th consecutive year. The competition, which distinguishes best practices in management in Bulgaria, is conducted through a methodology specifically developed by a consulting company.

65 senior executives from 24 business sectors took part in the event. 41 of them went into the second stage of the race and the ten finalists were selected in the third stage. The third stage assesses personal qualities of the so-called A 360-degree assessment, in which special interviews are held with each of the finalists, their employees, and partners.

This year, the organizers of Manager Magazine set up a new "Modern Leaders" Award, which helps the prosperity and development of the local community and the country, reported bTV. 

The awards ceremony will be tonight.

