Bulgaria will not Join the UN Global Migration Pact

The Coalition Council has decided that Bulgaria should not join the UN Global Migration Pact. According to the Council's decision, this document jeopardizes Bulgaria's national interest. This was announced by the chairman of the GERB Parliamentary Group Tsvetan Tsvetanov at a briefing to journalists at the Council of Ministers after the Coalition Council in connection with the protests in the country against the high fuel prices.

"The price of fuel is not formed by the government or the Coalition Council," Tsvetanov explained.

Tsvetan Tsvetanov commented that there had been a lot of provocations in yesterday's protest, and in a few cases a collision between protesters and those who were blocked on the road.

He noted that citizens are smart enough to decide where and who would like and have an interest in a political turmoil, crisis or chaos.

"Everyone has the right to choose what he wants - to have political crisis and chaos or to have stability," Tsvetanov said.