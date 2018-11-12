Sofia Municipality and the Bulgarian National Radio Realized that the Radio has not Paid Garbage Tax for 20 Years

In January next year, the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) will pay a garbage fee to Sofia Municipality for the first time since 1997, reports Dnevnik.



The reason for not doing so in the last 20 years is that since the entry into force of the Local Taxes and Fees Act in 1997 the management of the radio has not fulfilled its obligation to declare the building on Dragan Tsankov Blvd in the municipality. The administration did not find out about this because the municipal information system had no connection with the Property Register.



This is understood by BNR and Sofia Municipality replies to "Dnevnik". The reason was a repayment plan voted by the municipal council on Thursday so that the will pay about BGN 1.9 million due for a garbage fee for the period from 2013 to 2018 - the length of the limitation for unpaid taxes and fees. BNR is managing its building on "Dragan Tsankov" Blvd. and "garage-warehouse" on Tsarigradsko shosse Blvd. The properties are public state property, in which case the fee is due to the owner and the public media is exempt from the building tax.



It is the responsibility of each owner to declare their ownership within a certain period, said Deputy Mayor of Finance Doncho Barbalov. "The BNR's management has no information for what reason this obligation has not been fulfilled over the years," replied the radio. The current General Director of the Radio Alexander Velev has been in office since 1998 (one year after the local taxes came into force) until 2001.



Every year the municipality reviews the duties of state and municipal institutions and offices in the city. In these inspections, it understands whether an owner has declared his property and what his obligations are for local taxes and charges, says the municipality's reply to "Dnevnik".



So for 5 years it has been established that all the universities in the capital, the National Palace of Culture, the Ministry of Justice and the Sofia District Administration have not declared the buildings they have managed and have not paid a garbage fee, the Deputy Mayor for Finance Doncho Barbalov told Dnevnik. Obligations are always for millions, and the municipality sends the debtor an invitation to pay the money. Most often, they are challenging it and start a lawsuit, Barbalov said. In less frequent cases, the institutions agree on a deferred payment.



According to Doncho Barbalov, it would be useful for all municipalities in the state to have an automatic electronic connection between the registers and the Property Register. "We have talks in this direction and I hope that this link will be made next year," said Deputy Finance Minister. He pointed out that linking the municipal system with the traffic control system is extremely useful because, without paying tax, vehicles can not undergo an annual technical inspection.



In the case of the Bulgarian National Radio, however, the administration did not investigate the fact that the radio did not declare the property in the municipality and the property market. At the end of 2017, an independent assessor elected by the management changed the market value of radio-controlled properties. Thus, in March 2018 the BNR fulfilled its legal obligation and declared the change to the municipality. It finds that this has not been done so far. Now the radio will have to pay a fee for 5 years.