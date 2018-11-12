Bulgarian PM Boyko Borissov Meets with Mayors of Small Towns
The decision came after the mayors threatened to come to protest under the windows of the Council of Ministers during the weekend.
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will meet with the mayors of some Bulgarian small towns today.
However, the Prime Minister invited them to a conversation and the demonstration was canceled.
Mayors protest because the funding of their municipalities is bad and it is not enough for their needs.
They insist each village to have its own budget and municipal mayors are obliged by law to comply with it.
