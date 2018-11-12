Bulgarian PM Boyko Borissov Meets with Mayors of Small Towns

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 12, 2018, Monday // 09:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM Boyko Borissov Meets with Mayors of Small Towns archive

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will meet with the mayors of some Bulgarian small towns today.

The decision came after the mayors threatened to come to protest under the windows of the Council of Ministers during the weekend.

However, the Prime Minister invited them to a conversation and the demonstration was canceled.

Mayors protest because the funding of their municipalities is bad and it is not enough for their needs. 

They insist each village to have its own budget and municipal mayors are obliged by law to comply with it.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protest, small towns, villages, Boyko Borissov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria