Traffic on Main Roads Across the Country is Now Restored After the National Protest Against High Fuel Prices

Traffic on motorways and main roads in the country is already restored after the protest against high fuel prices, which grew into resentment against poverty, ineffective institutions and a number of other problems in the country, reported bTV.

''Nowhere, in the whole country, policemen have not used physical force and police equipment, although in many places there have been provocations. On one side were the protesters, and on the other, the citizens who were coming home at the end of the day'', said Hristo Terziiski, director of the National Police Directorate.

He added that the situation in Blagoevgrad, where traffic on the E-79 main road was blocked for more than 7 hours, is already calm.

Thousands of Bulgarians blocked major highways and roads in the Balkan country on Sunday in protest at higher fuel prices, tax increases for older, more polluting cars and an expected increase in car insurance premiums.

Over 2,000 people waving national flags marched in central Sofia chanting “Mafia” and “Rubbish”, frustrated with the rising costs of living in the European Union’s poorest country.

Protests were also held in over 20 Bulgarian cities, with dozens of drivers blockading roads, including the one leading to Greece, for hours. Some demanded the resignation of the center-right coalition government of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

Fuel prices have risen in the past month following a spike in global oil prices. In an attempt to ease discontent the anti-monopoly regulator has said it would look at the fuel sector to see if there are any breaches of competition rules.

The government’s decision to increase the tax on older and more polluting cars from 2019 has angered many in a country where the average monthly salary is 575 euros, among the lowest in the European Union.

The opposition Socialists have condemned the move, which they say will hit over 2 million cars, owned by the poorest people in a country of 7 million, writes Reuters.