Winter is Coming to Bulgaria: Snow and Cold by the End of the Week

The week begins with sunny weather in almost the whole country. Today more clouds are expected in eastern Bulgaria, but in the course of the day the clouds will break. Low clouds will pass along the Danube River, NOVA points out.

Temperatures this morning are from minus 2 to 3 degrees in Western Bulgaria, 9-10 in the East. In the afternoon the thermometers will reach 16-18 degrees.

The mountains will be sunny in the west and cloudy to the east. Temperatures during the day will be 2-3 degrees in high places and 13-14 degrees in the low.

The week will mark the first push of the approaching winter. The protection of the anti-cyclone, which has kept dry weather so long, is finally cracking. The combination of two anti-cyclones in Central and Eastern Europe creates conditions for penetrating a powerful dose of cool air from the north-northeast. At the same time, a cyclone is developing over the Black Sea, which will bring rainfall, both in Northern Turkey and in Bulgaria.

The cold air raid will begin on Wednesday. Besides cold weather, on Thursday we expect low rainfall. In the mountains, the foothills and the high places of Eastern Bulgaria will pass snow. A substantial snow cover is not expected by the end of this week.

Daily temperatures in the next 7 days will be 10-12 degrees at the beginning of the week to just 7-8 degrees on Friday when it is expected to be the coldest.