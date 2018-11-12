Bulgarian Foreign Minister: Joining the UN Pact on Migration First Must be Discussed in Parliament

''Bulgaria has not taken a decision on joining the UN Pact on Migration and this cannot be done without discussion in parliament'', Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva told journalists commenting on BSP's doubts that the country has already agreed to join the pact which, according to the left, did not protect Bulgarian national interest and European values, according to the Bulgarian National Radio. 

According to Zaharieva, the state's position on migration was clear - stopping illegal migration, protecting external borders, returning illegal immigrants immediately, and a common international fight against traffickers.

