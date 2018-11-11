Global Company for Automotive Interior Opens Factory in the Country with 700 Potential Employees

A German company will unveil 700 new jobs in the Ruse region. This was made clear during a meeting of Deputy Economy Minister Alexander Manolev with the management of BADER GmbH & Co. KG, which was held at our Office for Trade and Economic Affairs in Berlin, the press office of the Ministry of Economy.



BADER is in the top 3 in the world of automobile interiors, and their customers are leading automobile manufacturers such as BMW, Mercedes, Audi and others.

The company plans to set up a factory in Bulgaria for luxury car seat cover and stamping of items, aiming to start production in the second half of 2019. With full employment, the company will create between 700 and 800 jobs in the region.



"You can rely on full administrative support if you choose our country, and you can take advantage of a number of incentives for a strategic investor," said Deputy Minister Alexander Manolev. He emphasized that the automotive industry is among the fastest growing sectors of the Bulgarian economy. "It employs over 50,000 people, and there is a strong potential for expanding capacities and opening new jobs," the Deputy Economy Minister added.



In his words, among high-tech industries, this is the industry that attracts the most foreign investment. In recent years, there has been a tendency to expand existing and establish new industries in the sector that produce for leading automotive brands. Successful projects have been realized by investors from Germany, France, Belgium, Japan, Great Britain and many others, it became clear during the meeting.



Deputy Minister Manolev undertook to assist them with all the necessary administrative support and invited the management of the company for the next meeting to take place in Bulgaria.



BADER is one of the oldest and most prestigious automotive manufacturers in the world. They have more than 11,300 employees and productions on five continents.