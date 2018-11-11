Woman was Found Murdered in an Apartment in Gorna Oryahovitsa

Crime | November 11, 2018, Sunday // 16:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Woman was Found Murdered in an Apartment in Gorna Oryahovitsa

A woman was found murdered in an apartment in Gorna Oryahovitsa. According to unconfirmed information she was stabbed and disfigured. The identity of the victim is still unclear. A 36-year-old man from the city is wanted in relation to the case, the Interior Ministry said.

According to the initial information, the signal was given by the owner of the apartment. He also opened police officers arriving on the scene. Said he was the landlord of the victim. He's detained.

According to neighbors from 1 to 5 o'clock on Saturday, there was a party in the apartment, noisy noises, as well as blows. Some of the neighbors could not sleep because of the noise that came from the dwelling on the third floor of the Slavyanka neighborhood.

According to unconfirmed information, the occupant of the apartment was drug addicted. Neighbors tried on Saturday morning to check what was going on, but no one opened the door. Later in the day, they saw the man drinking beer at the entrance of the building, with visible signs of violence on his face and head.

Personally, he opened the door of the arrived policemen. The first police teams and emergency services have been awaiting the arrival of the criminals.

It is still unclear how many people attended the midnight party.

The on site inspections continue.

Later on Sunday, the police said they had a suspected murder. 

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria