A woman was found murdered in an apartment in Gorna Oryahovitsa. According to unconfirmed information she was stabbed and disfigured. The identity of the victim is still unclear. A 36-year-old man from the city is wanted in relation to the case, the Interior Ministry said.

According to the initial information, the signal was given by the owner of the apartment. He also opened police officers arriving on the scene. Said he was the landlord of the victim. He's detained.

According to neighbors from 1 to 5 o'clock on Saturday, there was a party in the apartment, noisy noises, as well as blows. Some of the neighbors could not sleep because of the noise that came from the dwelling on the third floor of the Slavyanka neighborhood.

According to unconfirmed information, the occupant of the apartment was drug addicted. Neighbors tried on Saturday morning to check what was going on, but no one opened the door. Later in the day, they saw the man drinking beer at the entrance of the building, with visible signs of violence on his face and head.

Personally, he opened the door of the arrived policemen. The first police teams and emergency services have been awaiting the arrival of the criminals.

It is still unclear how many people attended the midnight party.

The on site inspections continue.

Later on Sunday, the police said they had a suspected murder.