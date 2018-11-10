Minister Pavlova: Bulgarian EU Presidency was Victim to Fake News

Bulgarian EU Presidency, too, fell victim to fake news, Minister for the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU Council Lilyana Pavlova said at an international conference entitled “Fake News of True Trolls”, Focus News Agency reports.

She said the search for truth should be a public cause. No single institution is capable of fighting fake news phenomenon alone. In her words, we need to unite as a community in order to solve this.

“Bulgarian Presidency of the EU Council, too, fell victim to fake news, we were subjected to cyber attacks every day. I am deeply convinced that we need to react to fake news. We need regulations that will allow competent authorities to shut down such websites, will allow us to debunk false information,” she said.

Minister Pavlova said there are four categories of fake news. "The first is the sensational content that seeks to generate traffic and make money. The second is disinformation, which aims at manipulating public opinion or attitudes with a purely lobbyist interest. The third is political fake news that has a target, discrediting a political opponent. The fourth is satire and parody," she explained. In her words, efforts should be focused on the first three categories.