Nine Die in California Wildfires, Tens of Thousands Forced to Flee
Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 10, 2018, Saturday
Nine people were declared dead and tens of thousands evacuated Friday as fierce wildfires raged across the western US state of California, with one rapidly spreading blaze threatening the famed resort of Malibu, reports AFP.
All of the fatalities were reported in a massive late-season inferno in the town of Paradise, in Butte County north of the state capital Sacramento, where the entire population of 26,000 was ordered to leave, officials said.
