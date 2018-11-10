Bulgarian Justice Minister Ordered a Check into Bonuses Given in the Registry Agency

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 10, 2018, Saturday // 09:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Justice Minister Ordered a Check into Bonuses Given in the Registry Agency

Bulgaria’s Justice Minister Tsetska Tsacheva on 9th of November ordered a check into the bonuses given to the Registry Agency employees. The additional remunerations were given at the time when the Commercial Register did not work, reports BNT. 

Check results are expected within a week. The Director of the Registry Agency, Gabriela Kozareva, said that the three employees responsible for maintaining the Commercial Register did not receive any bonuses.

The Agency specified earlier today that the additional remuneration distributed is in accordance with the Regulation on the Salaries of the Employees of the State Administration and the Internal Rules for Salaries in the Registry Agency.

The Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov also commented on the issue saying that employees who have performed their duties conscientiously and who are not directly responsible and guilty for the technical problem that has arisen in the Agency, could receive such additional remuneration. Especially, given that the pay system in the budget sphere provides for such a mechanism. However, if additional remuneration is granted to employees or to those who are responsible, albeit indirectly, for the technical problem in the commercial register - for me this is unacceptable.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria