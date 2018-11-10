Bulgarian Justice Minister Ordered a Check into Bonuses Given in the Registry Agency

Bulgaria’s Justice Minister Tsetska Tsacheva on 9th of November ordered a check into the bonuses given to the Registry Agency employees. The additional remunerations were given at the time when the Commercial Register did not work, reports BNT.

Check results are expected within a week. The Director of the Registry Agency, Gabriela Kozareva, said that the three employees responsible for maintaining the Commercial Register did not receive any bonuses.

The Agency specified earlier today that the additional remuneration distributed is in accordance with the Regulation on the Salaries of the Employees of the State Administration and the Internal Rules for Salaries in the Registry Agency.

The Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov also commented on the issue saying that employees who have performed their duties conscientiously and who are not directly responsible and guilty for the technical problem that has arisen in the Agency, could receive such additional remuneration. Especially, given that the pay system in the budget sphere provides for such a mechanism. However, if additional remuneration is granted to employees or to those who are responsible, albeit indirectly, for the technical problem in the commercial register - for me this is unacceptable.