The Bulgarian and Romanian Naval Forces Started their Annual Exercise Poseidon 2018

November 10, 2018, Saturday
Today, the bilateral Romanian-Bulgarian naval exercise Poseidon 2018, which this year is hosted by the Bulgarian Navy, kicks off in the town of Burgas, Bulgaria. The joint mine warfare exercise, held with the support of Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2 (SNMCMG2) is set to be conducted from 9 to 17 November, at the polygons in the territorial sea and the contiguous zone of the Republic of Bulgaria, reports BulgarianMilitary.com

Poseidon 2018 is designed to improve the participants’ cooperation and interoperability in operations like discovery and neutralization of underwater hazards, such as sea mines, while practicing NATO standard procedures, tactics and techniques.

