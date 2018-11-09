Bulgarian President Radev goes to Paris for Remembrance Day, 100 years since the End of World War I

Head of State Rumen Radev will be visiting France on the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron on November 10 and 11 to participate in the Paris Peace Forum and marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, the presidential press service announced on Friday.

At the commemorative ceremony in Paris on November 11, there will be heads of international organizations and heads of state and government from over 80 countries around the world including UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, US President Donald Trump, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and many others.

As part of its participation in the Paris Peace Forum, an initiative aimed at promoting international cooperation and improving governance, President Rumen Radev will make a speech on the potential of new technologies to be a factor in deepening political dialogue, economic growth and social cohesion.

Heads of State and Government will examine the Picasso Bleu et Rose exhibition at the Museum d'Orsay in Paris and will be admitted to the Elysée Palace by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron.

Rumen Radev will be accompanied by his wife Desislava Radeva.