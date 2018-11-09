Sociologists: People Are Giving Their Trust more to the Bulgarian Socialist Party, Than to GERB

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 9, 2018, Friday // 15:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Sociologists: People Are Giving Their Trust more to the Bulgarian Socialist Party, Than to GERB afis

People are giving their trust more to the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) than to Boyko Borissov's GERB. This shows a study by the AFIS sociological agency. It was done between November 2 and 7, and 1010 Bulgarians took part in it.

According to sociologists, 23.7% of Bulgarians sympathize with the BSP and 22.2% with the ruling GERB party.

A third political force is the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) with a support of nearly 9%. Followed by the United Patriots with 3.4% and PP Volya (''Will'')  by 1.7%.

7% of respondents said they did not support anyone, and just over 26% said they did not vote.

The survey shows that, according to 55% of respondents, corruption is growing in our country. 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Afis Agency, BSP, GERB, Volya, DPS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria