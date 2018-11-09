Sociologists: People Are Giving Their Trust more to the Bulgarian Socialist Party, Than to GERB

People are giving their trust more to the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) than to Boyko Borissov's GERB. This shows a study by the AFIS sociological agency. It was done between November 2 and 7, and 1010 Bulgarians took part in it.

According to sociologists, 23.7% of Bulgarians sympathize with the BSP and 22.2% with the ruling GERB party.

A third political force is the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) with a support of nearly 9%. Followed by the United Patriots with 3.4% and PP Volya (''Will'') by 1.7%.



7% of respondents said they did not support anyone, and just over 26% said they did not vote.

The survey shows that, according to 55% of respondents, corruption is growing in our country.