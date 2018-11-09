Bulgarian Foreign Minister: Bulgaria Will be the Reason why the EU Will Not to Apply the Istanbul Convention

,,Bulgaria will be the reason why the entire European Union will not implement the Convention on the Prevention and Combating of Violence against Women and Domestic Violence, known as the Istanbul Convention.''

This was what Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva said in response to a question by Ivo Hristov from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) about the position of the Bulgarian state in discussing the proposal for ratification of the EU convention.

''Once one of the states has expressed such disagreement and unanimity'', the EU can not implement the convention, the Deputy Prime Minister said.

In her words, this position of Bulgaria will stop the accession of the whole EU to the convention.

According to the Bulgarian Constitutional Court, the content of some of the provisions of the Istanbul Convention goes beyond its stated objectives and the document does not comply with the Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria.