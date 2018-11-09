About 8,000 km of 3rd-Class Roads in Bulgaria Need Renovation and Reconstruction

Bulgaria: About 8,000 km of 3rd-Class Roads in Bulgaria Need Renovation and Reconstruction

''About 8000 km of third-class roads need renovation and reconstruction'', Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Petya Avramova said, quoted by the Bulgarian National Television. 

An inventory of the road network in the country was made in August this year. From 11,530 kilometers of third-class roads - 930 of it are in excellent condition; 2700 kilometers in good condition, 2560 kilometers in satisfactory condition, 1610 kilometers in inadequate and 3730 kilometers in poor condition.

''Next year, we will repair a total of 1214 km of roads for about BGN 930 million'', Minister Avramova promised.

