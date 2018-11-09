Melbourne Bourke Street Incident: Police Confirm Assailant Dead After 'Terror' Attack

Crime | November 9, 2018, Friday // 13:13| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Melbourne Bourke Street Incident: Police Confirm Assailant Dead After 'Terror' Attack

What we know so far

  • One person has died after a man drove a car into Melbourne’s Bourke Street and attempted to stab people in a terrorist attack.
  • The attacker was shot by police at the scene and died in hospital.
  • Police said he and his family members were known to counter-terrorism.
  • Two other men were injured and are in hospital, though their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
  • The attacker had “barbecue-style gas cylinders” inside the car and set it alight.
  • The man had a minor offending history of drug, theft and driving offences, and lived in the north-western suburbs of Melbourne. 
  • Police did not confirm reports that the attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar”.



















    Source: The Guardian
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: terrorist attack, allahu Akbar, Melbourne
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria