Bulgaria's Nova Broadcasting Extends English Premier League Rights

MTG’s Nova Broadcasting Group (Nova) secured the exclusive rights to broadcast live English Premier League football for the 2019/20 to 2021/22 seasons in Bulgaria. Every year, more than 235 matches will be available live on Nova’s subscription TV and streaming platforms, together with extensive local language commentary, highlights, interviews, profiles, archive footage andrelated programming, reports Telecompaper

From the 2019/20 season, the number of live Premier League matches that can be shown will increase by nearly 15 percent. Live games will be shown on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, together with midweek and holiday games. This includes games with a new kick-off time of 21.45 EET on Saturdays.