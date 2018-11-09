Bulgaria's Nova Broadcasting Extends English Premier League Rights

Sports | November 9, 2018, Friday // 12:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Nova Broadcasting Extends English Premier League Rights

MTG’s Nova Broadcasting Group (Nova) secured the exclusive rights to broadcast live English Premier League football for the 2019/20 to 2021/22 seasons in Bulgaria. Every year, more than 235 matches will be available live on Nova’s subscription TV and streaming platforms, together with extensive local language commentary, highlights, interviews, profiles, archive footage andrelated programming, reports Telecompaper

From the 2019/20 season, the number of live Premier League matches that can be shown will increase by nearly 15 percent. Live games will be shown on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, together with midweek and holiday games. This includes games with a new kick-off time of 21.45 EET on Saturdays.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria