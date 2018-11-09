A Northern California Fire is Growing at a Rate of About 80 Football Fields Per Minute
World | November 9, 2018, Friday // 10:05| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A state of emergency has been declared for Butte County due to the effects of the Camp Fire, which began around 6:30 a.m. Thursday and quickly spread, said the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire. By 2:00 p.m. local time, it had grown to 18,000 acres, according to Cal Fire.
A wildfire is hopscotching across a northern California county at a rate of roughly 80 football fields per minute, forcing evacuations, injuring residents and firefighters, and sending families racing from their homes, reported CNN.
A state of emergency has been declared for Butte County due to the effects of the Camp Fire, which began around 6:30 a.m. Thursday and quickly spread, said the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire. By 2:00 p.m. local time, it had grown to 18,000 acres, according to Cal Fire.
Fueled by winds, the wildfire jumped ridges from Pulga to Concow and down into Paradise, a town of 26,000 people about 85 miles north of Sacramento. Residents awoke to the stench of smoke and the morning horizon drenched in an ashen-orange that was difficult to see or drive through, hindering evacuations.
Evacuation orders are in place for Paradise, Magalia, Concow, Butte Creek Canyon and Butte Valley while hundreds of firefighters battle the blaze. At least two firefighters have been injured and multiple civilians injured, but number aren't available yet, Butte County Fire Battalion Chief Bill Reid said Thursday.
Evacuation orders are in place for Paradise, Magalia, Concow, Butte Creek Canyon and Butte Valley while hundreds of firefighters battle the blaze. At least two firefighters have been injured and multiple civilians injured, but number aren't available yet, Butte County Fire Battalion Chief Bill Reid said Thursday.
- » German Manfred Weber Secures EPP Backing for Commission Top Job
- » Only 19 of 751 MEPs Еnrol For Anti-Harassment Course
- » European People’s Party to Vote For Potential 2019 Successor to the Current Commission President
- » Emmanuel Macron Calls for Creation of a ‘True European Army’ to Defend Against Russia and the US
- » Trump Unsure if He will Meet with Putin in Paris
- » Poland Risks Falling Out of EU, Warns Donald Tusk
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)