European Commission urges Bulgaria to take Swift Measures to Improve Air Quality

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 9, 2018, Friday // 09:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: European Commission urges Bulgaria to take Swift Measures to Improve Air Quality pixabay.com

The European Commission has warned Bulgaria that it has failed to comply with the ruling of the Court of Justice of the EU on air quality, reported the Bulgarian National Radio. 

A year and a half ago the Court ruled that the country is not complying with the limit values for concentration of particulate matter in the atmosphere.

The Commission states it is concerned by the slow pace of change and the lack of a coordinated approach between the environmental authorities and the other authorities concerned at national and local levels. It is giving the country two months to take measures to improve air quality, otherwise it may demand that the Court impose fines. 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European Comission, air quality, Bulgaria, air pollution, measures
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria