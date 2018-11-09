European Commission urges Bulgaria to take Swift Measures to Improve Air Quality

The European Commission has warned Bulgaria that it has failed to comply with the ruling of the Court of Justice of the EU on air quality, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.

A year and a half ago the Court ruled that the country is not complying with the limit values for concentration of particulate matter in the atmosphere.

The Commission states it is concerned by the slow pace of change and the lack of a coordinated approach between the environmental authorities and the other authorities concerned at national and local levels. It is giving the country two months to take measures to improve air quality, otherwise it may demand that the Court impose fines.