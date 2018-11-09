Blagoevgrad Citizens are Preparing Another Protest Against High Fuel Prices
pixabay.com
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Blagoevgrad citizens will express their dissatisfaction on Sunday with an auto procession on the way to Greece, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
Over the past few months, gasoline and diesel prices in the district city have increased significantly. The largest gasoline A-95 has risen by over 17% and diesel has jumped by nearly 20%. Parallel protests are expected to take place in Burgas, Montana, Stara Zagora and Dobrich.
- » Fake News Spreads Faster and Deeper Than Verified Stories
- » Four of the Six Investigated Bulgarian MPs will Give up Immunity Voluntarily
- » Bulgarian Prosecutor-General Sotir Tsatsarov Asks Parliament to Strip Six MPs of their Immunity
- » There will be no Referendum in Sofia for the Waste Fuel Installation
- » The Management of BDZ Resigned
- » Second Hand Car Buyers to Inherit Higher Cost of Third Party Liability Insurance
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)