Blagoevgrad Citizens are Preparing Another Protest Against High Fuel Prices

Blagoevgrad citizens will express their dissatisfaction on Sunday with an auto procession on the way to Greece, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

Over the past few months, gasoline and diesel prices in the district city have increased significantly. The largest gasoline A-95 has risen by over 17% and diesel has jumped by nearly 20%. Parallel protests are expected to take place in Burgas, Montana, Stara Zagora and Dobrich.