27th Bulgarian Expedition is Leaving for Antarctica

Society | November 9, 2018, Friday // 09:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 27th Bulgarian Expedition is Leaving for Antarctica pixabay.com

The first group from the 27th Bulgarian Antarctic expedition – a logistics team of eight, plus two biologists - is setting out for the South Pole on 9 November, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

Another three groups of expedition members will leave in December and January. This year their scientific tasks are connected with the study of the aquatoria around the Bulgarian Antarctic base. One of the projects will be to study the colonization processes of seaweed from the South Bay on Livingstone Island (Antarctica), and the other is connected with hydrobiological monitoring of coastal sea water in front of Bulgaria’s Polar base.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Antarctic, Bulgaria, expedition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria