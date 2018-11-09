27th Bulgarian Expedition is Leaving for Antarctica

The first group from the 27th Bulgarian Antarctic expedition – a logistics team of eight, plus two biologists - is setting out for the South Pole on 9 November, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

Another three groups of expedition members will leave in December and January. This year their scientific tasks are connected with the study of the aquatoria around the Bulgarian Antarctic base. One of the projects will be to study the colonization processes of seaweed from the South Bay on Livingstone Island (Antarctica), and the other is connected with hydrobiological monitoring of coastal sea water in front of Bulgaria’s Polar base.