FLIGHT EXPERIENCE Comes To The Bulgarian National Theatre Next Week
The National Theatre presents FLIGHT EXPERIENCE, running on various dates from Nov. 13 to Jan. 31, reports Broadway World.
Everything in this funny-dramatic story begins with the emergence of a ... wandering balloon torn from the fronts of the Second World War, which suddenly appears over the Avram neighborhoods. This event leads to the formation of three groups of peasants who start pursuing the balloon. The images of the pursuers are more than colorful: Dascal Kiro, Hadji Avram, Petletto, Iliko, Matthew Nothing, Avram the Shuttle, the Igo, Paul, Peter, Avramovitsa, Avramcheto, Babina Dushitsa.
For tickets and more information, please visit https://nationaltheatre.bg/play/opit-za-letene-2/
