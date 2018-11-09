Vivacom Launches 'Viva Smart' IoT Platform

Vivacom launched Viva Smart, a new IoT platform that includes three products for clever urban management, data storage and smart education. The first is Viva Smart City, an innovative platform for urban management, monitoring and analysis that offers both community-based software and mobile applications for all its residents and guests. The system, called INVIPO, is already working successfully in a number of cities around the world, such as Dubai, Izmir, Dublin and others, reports Telecompaper.

The second element of Viva Smart is Smart Data Hub, a single platform for the completestorage, transmission, processing and data usage. It brings together all 11 Vivacom data centresin the country and creates the conditions for developing a successful digital business for the telecom customers while optimising their operating costs. Through the data centres, the company offers cloud services and co-location of IT equipment.

In recent years, the company invested in a number of initiatives aimed at developing Bulgarian education. In 2018, it launched its largest campaign for digitisation of the educational system in Bulgaria - 'Education 4.0 (Obrazovanie 4.0).' It's implemented jointly with the '24 Casa' newspaper, the Ministry of Education and Science, the Sofia Municipality, the Regional Inspectorate of Education Sofia and the Digital National Coalition. Its aim is to change attitudes and to create a framework for the digitisation of the Bulgarian education. It focuses on three main areas: teacher education, digital content creation and digitisation of classrooms and school environment. So far, the telecom has built digital classrooms in more than 200 schools and more than 80 kindergartens across the country, and more than 6,000 lecturers have been trained with partners. The operator plans to launch pilot laboratories to train teachers and pupils in 5 cities.

Other significant Vivacom projects in the field of education are Viva History, a video platform with over 300 free digital history and patriotism lessons created by the Bulgarian History Association and Viva Cognita, a platform for digital self-study in mathematics.

The company also said it will open Viva Tech Lab, a fully equipped space for technological and business support for start-up projects.