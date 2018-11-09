Bulgarian Energy Minister Petkova and Montenegro Ambassador Discuss Belene Nuclear Project

Bulgaria’s Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova discussed energy cooperation between Bulgaria and Montenegro with Ambassador Snežana Radović on 8th of November. The talks are in continuation of the talks between the Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria, Boyko Borissov and his counterpart Duško Marković, held in September, reports BNT.

The Energy Minister briefed Ambassador Radovic on the report adopted at yesterday's meeting of the Council of Ministers on the procedure for investor selection for the implementation of Belene Nuclear Power Plant project,

According to Petkova, the prepared document for the selection of a strategic investor for the construction of Belene NPP includes an opportunity for minority participation of large industrial and other consumers of electricity from Bulgaria and neighbouring countries. This could be achieved through their inclusion in the capital of the project company or through contracts for purchase of electricity. Ambassador Radovic said Montenegro is interested in participating in the project with minority share.

Petkova and Radovic asgreed on the establishment of a joint working group to consider the possibility of exporting electricity.