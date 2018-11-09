Smuggled Gold Jewelry Found During Car Inspection at Kapitan Andreevo Customs Post

Smuggled gold jewelry worth over BGN 45,000 was found during a car inspection at Kapitan Andreevo Customs Post, said the press office of the Customs Agency, reports Focus News Agency.

On 5 November 2018, a car with Romanian registration arriving from Turkey was selected for a thorough inspection. The driver, a Turkish citizen, and the passengers, two Romanian citizens and an Italian citizen, said they had nothing to declare. In the trunk, behind the spare tyre, the officers found two transparent plastic bags containing 153 pieces of jewelry – rings, pendants, bracelets, chains and earrings. According to the experts, they were made of 14-carat gold with a total weight of 803 grams and estimated worth of BGN 45,780.