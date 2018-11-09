NIMH: Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria, with Highs between 13°C and 18°C
Today will start with some low clouds or fog in the eastern parts of Bulgaria. The rest of the country will be mostly sunny. Around noon clouds will break and sunny skies will set in across areas to the east, as well. There will be light northeast wind, highs will reach 13°C to 18°C. The atmospheric pressure is slightly higher than the November average, it will drop slightly. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), meteorologist Krasimir Stoev told Focus News Agency.
