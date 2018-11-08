What are Guinness's New Unusual Records?

Society | November 8, 2018, Thursday // 16:10| Views: | Comments: 0
From solving Rubik's cubes simultaneously with both hands and feet to lengthy green slime - countries around the world have showcased their best talents to celebrate Guinness World's Record Day, reported itv.com

The Harlem Globetrotters were among those to break new ground this year and for the first time ever, the team saw its first record set by a woman.

Globetrotters star Torch George set the record for the most basketball under the leg tumbled in one minute and she managed 32.

The serial record breakers achieved a further six record titles, including the Longest back somersault basketball shot at an impressive 17.71m.

In Japan, a group who like to experiment with slime in science experiments, managed to stretch the longest distance of home-made slime in less than a minute.

In 30 seconds the group stretched a whopping 13.78m of green slime. Credit: GWR

In China, a young boy managed to solve three Rubik's cubes simultaneously with both hands and feet.

He entered the record books with an impressive time of 1 minute 36.39 seconds.

UK artist Livi Gosling, 28, and YoungMinds created the Largest UV blacklight painting measuring 453.22m².

Once lit under a blacklight, the painting illuminates to shine a light on the young people living with mental health problems - with three children, on average, in every UK classroom having a mental health condition which can be diagnosed.

Shining a light on young people's mental health problems with the largest UV blacklight image.
Shining a light on young people's mental health problems with the largest UV blacklight image. Credit: GWR

Record holder Livi Gosling, said: "It’s been a pleasure to work with YoungMinds and Guinness World Records on such an important project.

"I’m delighted to be a Guinness World Records title holder along with YoungMinds and hope that we can keep shining a light on mental health."

She added: "Seeing my artwork scaled up to over 400 square meters was a surreal and exciting thing to see."

