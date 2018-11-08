What are Guinness's New Unusual Records?

From solving Rubik's cubes simultaneously with both hands and feet to lengthy green slime - countries around the world have showcased their best talents to celebrate Guinness World's Record Day, reported itv.com

The Harlem Globetrotters were among those to break new ground this year and for the first time ever, the team saw its first record set by a woman.

Globetrotters star Torch George set the record for the most basketball under the leg tumbled in one minute and she managed 32.

The serial record breakers achieved a further six record titles, including the Longest back somersault basketball shot at an impressive 17.71m.