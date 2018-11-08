There will be no Referendum in Sofia for the Waste Fuel Installation

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 8, 2018, Thursday // 16:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: There will be no Referendum in Sofia for the Waste Fuel Installation Източник: pixabay

There will be no referendum in Sofia for the construction of an installation which can work with waste fuel on the territory of TETS Sofia. This was decided by the Sofia Municipal Council (SCC) at today's meeting.

The opposition in the municipality urged citizens to ask whether they agreed to install 157 million euros, of which 67 million euro borrowed, and where they want it to be on the territory of TETS Sofia or near the garbage factory.

The main concern of the councilors urging the referendum is that technology will worsen the air quality in the city.

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: TETS Sofia, waste fuels, air pollution
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria