There will be no Referendum in Sofia for the Waste Fuel Installation

There will be no referendum in Sofia for the construction of an installation which can work with waste fuel on the territory of TETS Sofia. This was decided by the Sofia Municipal Council (SCC) at today's meeting.

The opposition in the municipality urged citizens to ask whether they agreed to install 157 million euros, of which 67 million euro borrowed, and where they want it to be on the territory of TETS Sofia or near the garbage factory.

The main concern of the councilors urging the referendum is that technology will worsen the air quality in the city.