The Management of BDZ Resigned

The three members of the Board of Directors of BDZ Holding have resigned. This was confirmed on NOVA TV by Transport Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov. Resignations have been deposited in the Cabinet of the Minister. He will become acquainted with the motives and will decide within the term prescribed by the law.

The people who resigned are chief of board Velik Zanchev, who is also Deputy Minister of Transport, CEO Vladimir Vladimirov and finasist №1 in the railway company Filip Alexiev.

The three have put signatures for resignation letters after the board meeting late last night after the registry of the Ministry of Transport and Communications has already been closed.