At least 13 Killed in Rrison Riot in Tajikistan

Crime | November 8, 2018, Thursday // 14:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: At least 13 Killed in Rrison Riot in Tajikistan

Tajik security forces have killed at least 13 prisoners during a revolt that broke out last night in a town in the city of Hojang, Darik reported, citing three sources of law enforcement.
 
Local authorities confirmed to the agency that there was a rebellion, but did not disclose more information.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria