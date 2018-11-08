At least 13 Killed in Rrison Riot in Tajikistan
November 8, 2018
Tajik security forces have killed at least 13 prisoners during a revolt that broke out last night in a town in the city of Hojang, Darik reported, citing three sources of law enforcement.
Local authorities confirmed to the agency that there was a rebellion, but did not disclose more information.
