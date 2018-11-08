Mass Shooting at California Dance Bar

Crime | November 8, 2018, Thursday // 13:44| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Mass Shooting at California Dance Bar Източник: pixabay

What we know:

  • Twelve people killed in shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California. Ventura County sheriff's deputy among the dead, police say, quoted by BBC. 

  • The suspected gunman is also dead, police say.

  • At least a dozen people injured.

  • Eyewitnesses say shooter opened fire in a packed bar during college night.
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: mass shooting, California, victims, dance club
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria