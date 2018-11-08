- Twelve people killed in shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California. Ventura County sheriff's deputy among the dead, police say, quoted by BBC.
- The suspected gunman is also dead, police say.
- At least a dozen people injured.
- Eyewitnesses say shooter opened fire in a packed bar during college night.
Mass Shooting at California Dance Bar
Crime | November 8, 2018, Thursday // 13:44| Views: | Comments: 0
Източник: pixabay
What we know:
