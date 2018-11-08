Bulgaria’s Food Safety Agency Recalls Bagged Spinach Over Jimsonweed Warning

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) has issued a recall for a spinach product on suspicion that it might be mixed with jimsonweed leaves, BFSA press office said, quoted by Focus News Agency.



The agency made an urgent check after receiving reports about two Targovishte residents who felt unwell and were diagnosed with possible atropine poisoning. Another Kostinbrod resident sent photos of bagged spinach of the same brand, in which leaves resembling jimsonweed could be seen. The spinach, which was bought from a retail chain in Kostinbrod and a hypermarket in Targovishte, was in 0,500 g bags and was produced in the region of Plovdiv.



The inspection of the producer found that the spinach was cleaned and packaged at an unregistered facility. The person in charge was given a notice of administrative violation. The quantities found on the premises were removed from distribution. The company notified the retailers that had received the product and started a procedure of its withdrawal from the market. The total amount of the spinach produced is 1,775 kg.



The two retail chains in question will stop the sale of the product and will withdraw it from its stores. The inspectors found that the same product is also sold in other major retail chains across the country, which were also instructed to withdraw it.

Consumers are urged not to eat the affected foods and return them to the place of purchase.