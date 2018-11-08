In Sofia Will be Presented the Latest Virtual Technologies in Medicine and Education

World leaders talk about the reality of the future.



In recent years, the added virtual reality has gained increasing popularity. On November 9, Sofia is organizing Forum "The Future of Reality".

Visitors will try out 30 different experiences from the added virtual reality combined with artificial intelligence.



"If we create a laboratory in Bulgaria, Bulgaria has a chance to be one of the world's leading companies in these innovative technologies, we can produce and distribute in Europe and other countries of the world," said Svetlin Neiyski, Co-organizer of the ''Future of Reality'' conference.

In his words, the most innovative technology is that ýou can meet artificial intelligence in a virtual environment.



DATE AND TIME



Fri, November 9, 2018 9:00 AM – 10:00 PM EET Add to Calendar



LOCATION Sofia Tech Park Blvd "Tsarigradsko shose" 111 B Sofia





DATE AND TIME

Fri, November 9, 2018 9:00 AM – 10:00 PM EET

DATE AND TIME

Fri, November 9, 2018 9:00 AM – 10:00 PM EET

DATE AND TIME

Fri, November 9, 2018 9:00 AM – 10:00 PM EET Add to Calendar

LOCATION