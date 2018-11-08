You Can Now Buy Part of the Eiffel Tower
How much does it cost?
This information has circulated around the world in recent days. Curious and worried fans of the most visited, paid monument on the planet began to wonder what the fate of the 324-meter landmark would be.
On November 27, Artcurial will auction off a section of stairs from the Eiffel Tower’s original structure, dating from 1889. With an estimated worth of between €40,000 and €60,000, the piece of history could well fetch up to €500,000, the same price as another segment sold in 2016.
The Artcurial auction house is holding an auction of a section of the staircase from the Eiffel Tower itself. The piece is 4.3 meters high, and is comprised of 25 steps. It is currently part of a private Canadian collection and was in the original spiral staircase from 1889 that linked the second and third floors. The incredibly rare object will be on display at Artcurial’s courtyard, at the Rond-Point des Champs-Élysées from November 8, for 20 days.
