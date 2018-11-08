Bulgaria and Finland will Exchange Students and Teachers

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov talks with his Finnish counterpart, Juha Sipilä, reported NovaTV.



The two spoke at Helsinki's government residence Kesäranta. The focus of the meeting was on the European perspective of the countries of the Western Balkans, security and border control, education, energy and tourism, the press center of the Council of Ministers announced.



The Finnish prime minister congratulated Borissov for the success of the first Bulgarian presidency. He set the country's priorities as an excellent choice while heading the EU Council..

Boyko Borisov and Juha Sipilä agreed to exchange students and teachers between the two countries.

"The strongest universities and perhaps the best educational system is in Finland," Borissov said, stressing that Prime Minister Juha Sipilä personally made a commitment to exchange students and teachers.

The two heads of government also discussed the expansion of cooperation in the field of energy.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister has also reported a double increase in the number of Finnish tourists in Bulgaria.

"I hope that in the next few months Juha Sipilä will visit Bulgaria, I promised to take him to Plovdiv, the European capital of culture for 2019," said Prime Minister Borisov.