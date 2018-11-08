Sofia Citizen Threatened his Wife with Murder

A 40-year-old Sofia resident was arrested after he threatened his wife with murder. He is detained for 72 hours and has been charged, the Interior Ministry said, reports Stolitsa.bg

On October 25 at 9.00 hours in the family apartment in Borovo, I. Pepeldjiyski tried to suffocate his wife by grabbing her neck and lifting her up in the air telling her that she would suffer consequences in case she came out alive from the dwelling. The woman was seriously frightened.

After the report, it is clear that the detainee has not been convicted before. He was only fined for car driving after using drugs. The watchdog prosecutor ordered Pepeladzhijski to be detained for 72 hours because of the great public danger of his actions. On November 9th, he will be brought to the RCC building to examine the request for "Detention on remand".