Fog and Low Clouds in Bulgaria Today, Highs between 12°C and 17°C
Today, the weather will remain stable. Fog and low clouds expected in the plains, drizzle possible in some places. In the afternoon, clouds will start to break and visibility will improve, mountainous areas will be mostly sunny throughout the day. The night will be quiet. Today’s maximum temperatures will reach 12°C to 17°C. The atmospheric pressure will drop but will remain higher than the November average, meteorologist Martin Slavchev told Focus News Agency.
