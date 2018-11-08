Fog and Low Clouds in Bulgaria Today, Highs between 12°C and 17°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 8, 2018, Thursday // 11:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Fog and Low Clouds in Bulgaria Today, Highs between 12°C and 17°C

Today, the weather will remain stable. Fog and low clouds expected in the plains, drizzle possible in some places. In the afternoon, clouds will start to break and visibility will improve, mountainous areas will be mostly sunny throughout the day. The night will be quiet. Today’s maximum temperatures will reach 12°C to 17°C. The atmospheric pressure will drop but will remain higher than the November average, meteorologist Martin Slavchev told Focus News Agency.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria