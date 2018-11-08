Collapse in the Information System Hampered the Operation of Sofia Airport

Due to temporary technical difficulties in the operation of the airport flight information system on 7thof November, Sofia Airport has created an organization for better information to passengers, reports BNT.

"We extend our apologies to all passengers for any inconvenience caused by this. You can get information about your flight from the Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 information desks. Announcements will be more frequent and airport staff will be guiding passengers to the zone after border control," the airport press office said.

Every effort is made to overcome the technical difficulties as soon as possible.