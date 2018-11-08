Bulgaria’s Deputy PM Zaharieva Met with US National Security Adviser John Bolton

Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva met with John Bolton, the natuional security adviser to U.S. President, Donald Trump, and with representatives of non-governmental organizations of Republicans and Democrats on 7th of November In Washington, reports BNT.

At a meeting that lasted longer than scheduled, Ekaterina Zaharieva and John Bolton discussed the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States in the area of energy and the opportunities for diversification of gas supplies.

USA are participating with F16 fighter jet in the bid for acquisition of new fighter aircraft by the Bulgarian army.

Ekaterina Zaharieva, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs: We discussed in general the modernization of the Bulgarian army, but we have not discussed fighter jet acquisition tender details because the experts are independent.

Ekaterina Zaharieva and John Bolton also discussed the situation in the Middle East and the policy of our country in the Balkan region.

Ekaterina Zaharieva: The most important for Bulgaria is that we have again heard gratitude for Bulgaria's efforts for stability and prosperity in the Balkans. We discussed what we can be done to continue together this path.

John Bolton said the United States were strongly committed to engaging in various projects on the Balkans.

On the US elections day, Ekaterina Zaharieva also received praise for the leadership role of Bulgaria in the Balkan region by the representatives of the republican and democrats' non-governmental organizations with whom she spoke in Washington.