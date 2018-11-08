Azerbaijan Sends Next Export Mission to Bulgaria

Politics » DIPLOMACY | November 8, 2018, Thursday
The introduction of local products of Azerbaijani to international markets is boosting the non-oil sector of country's economy and strengthens business ties with foreign countries. Therefore, Azerbaijan is organizig a number of export missions to foreign countries in order to promote national products, reports AzerNews

With the support of the Ministry of Economy, the next export mission of the Export and Investment Promotion Foundation of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) was sent to Bulgaria's capital, Sofia, to promote the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand and local products abroad.

The mission includes representatives of 25 national companies operating in the field of food, wine and other alcoholic beverages, the Economy Ministry told Trend.

Azerbaijani exporters will hold meetings, debates on export issues in the framework of the export mission.

The export mission in Bulgaria is taking place on November 6-9.

The Made in Azerbaijan brand, launched by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated November 5, 2016, envisages a large-scale promotion of local non-oil products in foreign markets.

This decree includes nine different support mechanisms to stimulate exports and promote “Made in Azerbaijan” abroad. Depending on the support mechanisms, the costs relating to their realization are fully or partially covered by the state budget.

 

